scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon unveils new Echo devices including Buds, Pop speaker

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 18 (IANS) Amazon has unveiled a new lineup of Echo devices, including — Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, and all-new Echo Buds — giving customers even more ways to interact with Alexa.

In addition, the company said that Echo Auto, which brings the convenience of Alexa to your vehicle, is now available for customers in Australia, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

“These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo device we’ve shipped, they will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI-powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year,” Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said in a statement.

Echo Pop is a new smart speaker introduced by the company with a semi-sphere form factor and comes in Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour options for $39.99.

It features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home, according to the company.

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds that are built to deliver rich audio, long-lasting battery life, premium features, and hands-free access to Alexa for just $49.99.

Each earbud features a 12mm dynamic driver that delivers rich sound and balanced bass, as well as two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer, to distinguish between the person speaking on a call versus others around.

The earbuds come available in Black colour.

Moreover, the tech giant introduced the next-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids with a sleek new look.

Echo Show 5 combines the utility of Alexa, with the convenience of a compact screen so customers can watch news clips, check their Ring doorbell camera, view shopping lists, or easily make video calls to friends and family, the company said.

Echo Show 5 Kids is designed from the ground up for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more.

With Echo Show 5 Kids, kids can have dance parties, listen to audiobooks, play games, or make video calls to parent-approved contacts.

Priced at $89.99, the Echo Show 5 comes available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue colour options, while Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new space-themed design ‘Galaxy’ for $99.99.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Deadly dengue reaches epidemic proportion in SL
Next article
Bielsa dares Uruguay to dream
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Brentford's England striker Toney given eight months ban

Sports

Bielsa dares Uruguay to dream

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly dengue reaches epidemic proportion in SL

Health & Lifestyle

WHO Europe urges vigilance over mpox

Sports

IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties lead Delhi Capitals to 15-run win, dent PBKS' playoff chances

Sports

Table Tennis: Reeth Rishya gears up for her first singles World Championships

Sports

Next Gen Cup: RFYC start campaign with 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC

Sports

Federation Cup 2023 athletics: Jyothi Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold medal

News

Depp-th of Bitterness: Don't feel boycotted by Hollywood for 'I don't think about it'

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun, West Ham United FC play out 1-1 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans rallying around Yash Dayal on his terrible day is a phenomenal story, says Robin Uthappa

Sports

Getafe appeal against irregular Real Madrid lineup from weekend defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties power Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings

News

Michael Douglas recalls how 'Basic Instinct' sex scenes shocked even the French

News

Almost Diana Part II: Harry-Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase by New York paps

Sports

BCB announce schedule for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC begin title defence with 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC

Health & Lifestyle

Heat wave conditions grip Telangana, mercury shoots to 46 degrees

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US