AMD to acquire AI software company Nod.ai to take on Nvidia

Chip major AMD has announced to acquire open-source AI software expert Nod.ai for an undisclosed sum, to expand the company’s open AI software capabilities amid Nvidia’s dominance in the market

Chip major AMD has announced to acquire open-source AI software expert Nod.ai for an undisclosed sum, to expand the company’s open AI software capabilities amid Nvidia’s dominance in the market. Nod.ai will let firms companies AI models tuned to AMD’s chips.

The addition of Nod.ai will bring an experienced team that has developed an industry-leading software technology that accelerates the deployment of AI solutions optimised for AMD Instinct data centre accelerators, Ryzen AI processors, EPYC processors, Versal SoCs and Radeon GPUs to AMD.

“The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware,” said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president, Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD.

Nod.ai’s technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge and across a broad range of end point devices today.

“At Nod.ai, we are a team of engineers focused on problem solving, quickly, and moving at pace in an industry of constant change to develop solutions for the next set of problems,” said Anush Elangovan, co-founder and CEO, Nod.ai.

By joining forces with AMD, we will bring this expertise to a broader range of customers on a global scale, Elangovan added.

Nod.ai delivers optimised AI solutions to top hyperscalers, enterprises and startups.

AMD has been striving to increase its market share against GPU giant Nvidia.

Most large language models run on Nvidia’s H100 GPUs which are now in high demand.

