AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Chipmaker AMD on Friday announced plans to invest about $400 million over the next five years to expand research, development, and engineering operations in India. 

The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bangalore that will serve as the company’s largest design centre, as well as the addition of approximately 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.

The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork.

“I welcome AMD’s decision to set up its largest R&D design centre in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said in a statement.

“It will also provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a global talent hub,” he added.

The investment is supported by the various policy initiatives of the Central government, focussing on the semiconductor industry.

“AMD has one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios fueled by growth in artificial intelligence, networking and 6G communications, and our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide,” Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer, AMD, said in a statement.

AMD has been a part of the Indian semiconductor ecosystem since 2001, when the company opened its first office in Delhi.

The new 5,00,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities — Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Entertainment Today

