scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) Tech giant Google’s upcoming system software update ‘Android 14’ will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.

The information was shared by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He tweeted: “I discovered a hidden ‘advanced memory protection beta’ feature in Android 14.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application’s settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

–IANS

aj/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report
Next article
Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

'Starstruck' Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a 'chameleon'

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

News

Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'

News

Kangana sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'

News

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

News

Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button on iOS beta

Technology

Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11

News

'Gumraah' actress Chahat Vig to make web debut with 'Rafuchakkar'

Sports

WTC Final: As long as you are prepared to have a good grind you can have success as a batter, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WTC Final: Prefer to be slightly underdone than overdone, says Pat Cummins

Sports

Wrestlers resume duties with Railways, Sakshi refutes reports of withdrawing from protest

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US