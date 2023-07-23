scorecardresearch
Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Android 14 will reportedly support SMS via satellite feature on mobile phones soon, marking a significant advancement in mobile communication technology.

Based on a tweet by the Pixel #TeamPixel Twitter account, users will likely get satellite SMS support with Android 14 soon, reports Phone Arena.

“Satellite SMS, Android 14,” it tweeted.

Users will be able to use their devices to send and receive SMS messages once the update is released, even in regions where cellular coverage is limited or unavailable.

Moreover, the tweet also mentioned that Pixel and Galaxy phones will be among the first Android models to have the hardware to support SMS via satellite.

“SMS Satellite will be added to Android, and requires appropriate hardware, it’s up to the manufacturer then Pixel and Galaxy will be among the first to have it,” Pixel #TeamPixel said.

The release of the final and stable version of Android 14 is just around the corner, with an estimated two to three weeks remaining before its launch.

However, the full scope of satellite support in smartphones remains uncertain.

Apple already supports the Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, users can use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when they’re out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

The feature had proven its life-saving potential by assisting in the rescue of those trapped in distant regions.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature has helped rescue two people in a serious car crash in the US.

According to MacRumors, the incident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in the US state of California’s Angeles National Forest, with a vehicle careening over the side of a mountain and falling approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.

An iPhone 14 in the car detected the crash and sent the information to rescuers using Emergency SOS via Satellite as there was no cellular signal.

