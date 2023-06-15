scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 15 (IANS) The US state of Texas has banned kids under age 18 from joining social media platforms without parental consent. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill, called HB 18, that requires social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok to receive explicit consent from a minor’s parent or guardian before they’d be allowed to create their own accounts.

“A digital service provider may collect a minor’s personal identifying information if the minor’s parent or guardian consents in a manner that is specific, informed, and unambiguous and takes into account the minor’s age and the minor’s developmental and cognitive needs and capabilities,” read the bill.

The new bill also forces social media platforms to prevent children from seeing “harmful” content by creating new filtering systems.

Last week, Louisiana passed a similar bill to require parental consent.

States like Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey and Ohio have also considered similar laws.

Utah became the first US state to enact laws limiting how children can use social media.

Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed measures in March that require parental consent before kids can sign up for social media websites.

The new Utah laws also require that parents be given access to their child’s accounts.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps
Next article
Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia
This May Also Interest You
News

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

Technology

Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps

News

Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarterfinals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

News

New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

Technology

Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

Technology

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

News

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Technology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US