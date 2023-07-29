scorecardresearch
Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) An Apple AirTag has helped to track down a restaurant burglar who stole $15,000 worth of goods.

According to the police, a man named Smith from South Carolina has been accused of stealing a fake safe from the Sneaky Beagle, reports Gizmochina.

It was possible for the police to track the man’s movements because the safe was fitted with an Apple AirTag.

The police followed his movements to a number of nearby other thefts.

Smith has been accused of robbing four different restaurants taking cash, money bags and other valuables.

The entire amount taken is still unknown, but it is estimated to be between $15,000 and $20,000.

“Smith was taken into custody last Friday and is now in Horry County Jail,” the report said.

His hearing is scheduled for August 1.

Earlier this month, it was reported that an AirTag had helped to track stolen possessions, resulting in the burglar’s arrest and 15-month imprisonment term.

In June, an AirTag had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

A Texas family became fed up with gravesite robbers and installed a hidden AirTag to capture them in the act.

The family didn’t anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000.

In January this year, an AirTag had helped to rescue a year-old Australian shepherd who got away from his owner while out for a walk and fell into a fast-flowing storm drain, by leading rescuers to his location.

–IANS

aj/ksk

