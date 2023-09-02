scorecardresearch
Apple-backed Globalstar signs $64 mn launch pact with SpaceX

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Sep 2 (IANS) Apple-backed satellite network operator Globalstar has bought launches from Elon Musk-run SpaceX worth $64 million.

Apple is reimbursing Globalstar for 95 per cent of the capital expenditures related to the satellites, including the launch costs, reports TechCrunch, citing regulatory filings.

The tech giant would use 85 per cent of Globalstar’s network capacity to provide emergency satellite connectivity for iPhones outside of cellular networks.

The Globalstar launches are scheduled for 2025 and will send at least 17 new satellites to the low-Earth orbit.

Globalstar entered into a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA for those satellites in February last year.

Apple earlier invested $450 million in developing the critical infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models.

Through the new service, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models connect directly to a satellite, enabling them to message emergency services when they are outside of Wi-Fi and cellular coverage.

Apple’s investment provides significant improvements to Globalstar’s satellite network and ground stations, ensuring iPhone users are able to connect to emergency services when they are off the grid, according to a report.

“The launch of Emergency SOS via satellite direct to iPhone is a generational advancement in satellite communications, and we are proud that Globalstar’s satellites and spectrum assets will play a central role in saving lives,” according to Jay Monroe, Globalstar’s Executive Chairman.

If an iPhone user makes an Emergency SOS via satellite request, the message is received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-earth orbit.

The message is then transmitted from the satellite to custom ground stations located at key points all over the world.

