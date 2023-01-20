scorecardresearch
Apple continues to work on classical music app

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a standalone classical music application, according to hidden code found in iOS 16.3, which it planned to release last year.

The hidden code change was discovered by Twitter account @iSWUpdate, reports MacRumors.

The iOS 16.3 software update is in the final stage of beta testing and is expected to be released to the public next week.

However, it is still unclear if or when the standalone application will launch.

According to the code, the tech giant has changed a line of text that will appear in the iPhone’s standard Music application from “A Shortcut to Apple Classical” to “Open in Apple Music Classical”, which indicates that the iPhone maker might have changed the name of the application.

Another line of code mentioned, “Explore this artist in the app designed for classical music.”

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet and the tech giant has remained silent on the plans.

The company had promised that it would incorporate the best features of Primephonic, including “better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire” and “detailed displays of classical music metadata.”

Primephonic had shut down in September 2021 and its subscribers received a free six-month Apple Music subscription, the report said.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Rami Malek is in talks to play Buster Keaton in biographical limited series
Drew Barrymore, Corey Feldman’s first date was arranged by Steven Spielberg
Entertainment Today

