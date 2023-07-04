scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple cuts Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset production plans: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) Apple has reportedly slashed Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset production plans amid manufacturing challenges in China.

According to a report in The Financial Times, citing sources, Apple has reportedly asked its main Vision Pro assembler Luxshare to make fewer than 400,000 units next year. It is reportedly down from an initial internal sales target of one million.

China-based Luxshare is said to be Apple’s main Vision Pro assembler, apart from several others.

Apple or Luxshare declined to comment on the report.

Earlier, Apple relied on Taiwanese suppliers like Foxconn to help it develop the first generations of new product lines.

Apple tapped Chinese electronics contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co as the key assembler, along with six other Mainland China firms, for its $3,499 Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset.

Apart from Luxshare, other suppliers are Cowell E Holdings and Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology, which provides lithium batteries and power management systems, and audio components maker Goertek, reports South China Morning Post.

Luxshare is a major supplier of AirPods for Apple that has also won iPhone 15 orders.

There were 11 Taiwanese suppliers involved with the Vision Pro, including Largan Precision Co, Genius Electronic Optical Co, GIS-KY and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), according to a report by Taiwanese newspaper Commercial Times.

Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fantasy gaming platforms clocked Rs 2,800 cr revenue during IPL 2023
Next article
Zack Snyder's 'Star Wars' pitch was a 'big ask' since it had no pre-existing characters
This May Also Interest You
News

Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Technology

Varanium Capital’s Rs 250 cr fund to empower 100 startups in India

Technology

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

News

'The Dark Knight' stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'

News

Zack Snyder's 'Star Wars' pitch was a 'big ask' since it had no pre-existing characters

Technology

Fantasy gaming platforms clocked Rs 2,800 cr revenue during IPL 2023

Technology

Swedish privacy watchdog warns firms to stop using Google Analytics

Technology

Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google

Technology

Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday

Technology

Twitter says only verified users can access new TweetDeck after 30 days

News

Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

Technology

Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US