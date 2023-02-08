Apple expanding 'Communication Safety' feature to more countries

San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Apple announced that it is expanding its “Communication Safety” feature to more countries.

The feature for the Messages application provides warnings and resources on a child’s device if they receive or try to send photos containing nudity, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Messages application detects and blurs the image and offers age-appropriate guidance, by using on-device machine learning.

“At Apple, our goal is to provide people with technology that not only improves and enriches their lives, but also helps them stay safe online,” said Erik Neuenschwander, director of User Privacy, Apple.

“We’re proud to be an official supporter of Safer Internet Day in Europe– and we’ll keep innovating every day to empower people to protect their families online.” he added.

The iPhone maker is also sharing free educational sessions online and in Apple Store locations, to help “parents, guardians, teachers and child safety advocates get the most out of the family-friendly safety tools across Apple devices”.

On the App Store, Apple will highlight applications that create even more ways to encourage child safety, privacy and parental controls.

“Apple is also offering a tailored session for members of the Apple Education Community– a professional learning hub designed for educators who use Apple technology. The course will provide useful insights into how teachers can protect and educate children on internet safety,” the tech giant added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/