scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple expanding 'Communication Safety' feature to more countries

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Apple announced that it is expanding its “Communication Safety” feature to more countries.

The feature for the Messages application provides warnings and resources on a child’s device if they receive or try to send photos containing nudity, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Messages application detects and blurs the image and offers age-appropriate guidance, by using on-device machine learning.

“At Apple, our goal is to provide people with technology that not only improves and enriches their lives, but also helps them stay safe online,” said Erik Neuenschwander, director of User Privacy, Apple.

“We’re proud to be an official supporter of Safer Internet Day in Europe– and we’ll keep innovating every day to empower people to protect their families online.” he added.

The iPhone maker is also sharing free educational sessions online and in Apple Store locations, to help “parents, guardians, teachers and child safety advocates get the most out of the family-friendly safety tools across Apple devices”.

On the App Store, Apple will highlight applications that create even more ways to encourage child safety, privacy and parental controls.

“Apple is also offering a tailored session for members of the Apple Education Community– a professional learning hub designed for educators who use Apple technology. The course will provide useful insights into how teachers can protect and educate children on internet safety,” the tech giant added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Why Anubhav Singh Bassi chose to name his first stand-up special 'Bas Kar Bassi'
Next article
Apple expanding 'Communication Safety' feature to more countries
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US