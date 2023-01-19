scorecardresearch
Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Apple has announced that it is expanding its Advanced Data Protection option for users globally.

Beginning with iOS 16.3, the security feature will allow users to enable end-to-end encryption for a variety of additional iCloud data categories, including Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages backups, device backups, and more, reports MacRumors.

iOS 16.3 is currently in beta and is expected to be released to the public next week.

Advanced Data Protection first launched in the US in December with iOS 16.2.

Moreover, Advanced Data Protection is intended to maintain end-to-end encryption for most shared iCloud content, as long as all participants have Advanced Data Protection enabled, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, iCloud Drive shared folders, and shared Notes, according to the report.

Apple, on the other hand, claims that iWork collaboration, the Shared Albums feature in Photos, and sharing content with “anyone with a link” do not support Advanced Data Protection.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly roll out its HomeKit architecture in the iOS 16.3 beta.

Last month, the iPhone maker removed the option to upgrade Homekit to the new architecture, following the users’ reports that the update was not working properly.

However, now, it seems that the company is preparing to try it again for the upcoming operating system updates.

–IANS

shs/svn/

