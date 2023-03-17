scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple experimenting with language-generating AI in ChatGPT era

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) As AI chatbots rise, Apple is now reportedly experimenting with language-generating artificial intelligence (AI).

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently held an internal event that focused on AI and large language models, reports The New York Times.

Several teams including people working on Siri voice assistant are testing “language-generating concepts” regularly.

Siri, along with Alexa and Google Assistant have failed to understand various accents.

“The virtual assistants had more than a decade to become indispensable. But they were hampered by clunky design and miscalculations, leaving room for chatbots to rise,” the report mentioned.

Apple is reportedly planning to join the AI race after ChatGPT has taken the world by storm.

The company, however, declined to comment on Siri.

Voice assistants are “dumb as a rock,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with The Financial Times.

OpenAI has now unveiled its next-generation AI engine, GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT and accepts image and text inputs.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost.

Last month, Google unveiled its new AI service ‘Bard’ to compete against OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is opened up to “trusted testers” before the company makes it “more widely available to the public”.

In the future, the technologies of chatbots and voice assistants will converge, according to experts.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
(IANS Review) 'Zwigato': Kapil charms, Shahana shines in a powerful film (IANS Rating: ****)
Next article
Google warns users of 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm

Technology

Google warns users of 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

News

(IANS Review) 'Zwigato': Kapil charms, Shahana shines in a powerful film (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US