scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

By News Bureau

Hong Kong, Jan 14 (IANS) China, which is still the key Apple supplier, may lose its tag as leading iPhone manufacturer as Apple looks at India and Vietnam to bolster its supply chain, the media reported on Saturday.

Largest Apple supplier Foxconn has “quietly finalised plans” to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam, reports The South China Morning Post.

Apple has reportedly cut back on orders citing weakening demand in potential blow to its Chinese suppliers amid Covid disruptions.

At the moment, China is way ahead on the Apple product manufacturing global map.

According to Bloomberg’s analysis of Apple’s global supply chain, 121 (17.7 per cent) of Apple’s 2022 suppliers were domiciled in China, making the country the second largest global source of Apple’s supply chain after the US.

India is in eighth spot, with two companies (0.3 per cent) and 278 out of 12,248 global facilities (2.3 per cent).

Vietnam was in 14th place with two companies (0.3 per cent) and 160 facilities (1.3 per cent).

Apple is eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China.

Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of unrest in China over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models last last year.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that the company is “telling its suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly in India and Vietnam” in order to “reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn”.

Apple aims to ship 40-45 per cent of iPhones from India compared to a single-digit percentage currently, according to Kuo.

Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025, according to JP Morgan.

Buoyed by the ease-of-doing business and friendly local manufacturing policies, Apple’s ‘Make in India’ iPhones will potentially account for close to 85 per cent of its total iPhone production for the country in 2022, according to industry experts.

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.

The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility, while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab
Next article
Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’
This May Also Interest You
News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

News

'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

Sports

FanCode to stream inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India

Sports

IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans

Sports

Almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad: Murali Vijay

Technology

YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels

News

John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents once again, welcome third baby

News

Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

Sports

Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for owning teams in Women's IPL: Report

News

Arijit Singh lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of ‘Gaaye Ja’

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US