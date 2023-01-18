scorecardresearch
Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to hold the release of its augmented reality (AR) glasses which were supposed to release after the debut of its mixed reality (MR) headset.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the lightweight AR glasses have been postponed due to technical challenges.

Moreover, the reports said that the tech giant will follow up with a lower-cost version of the mixed-reality headset in 2024 or early 2025, citing sources.

Gurman further stated that a cheaper version with iPhone-like hardware that launches in 2024 or 2025, could have a starting price closer to $1,500.

Meanwhile, Apple announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, next-generation pro silicon which will bring more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster.

Apple also unveiled a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips — more powerful, capable, and versatile than ever — starting at Rs 59,900.

