Apple India retail, online stores kick off Diwali celebrations with cool offers, creative sessions

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) As India gears up to celebrate the festival of lights next month, Apple retail and online stores in India — Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (New Delhi) — have lined up a series of free talks and workshops to spark the creativity of customers this festive season, along with up to Rs 10,000 instant savings on newly-launched products.

On the offer front, the customers in India can get up to Rs 10,000 instant savings on eligible products with HDFC Bank Credit cards.

Instant savings (or cash back) for iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and others is available on the Apple Store Online and Apple retail stores with the purchase of an eligible product with qualifying HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EasyEMI Credit Cards from October 15 till November 14.

However, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will have instant savings applicable between October 15 and November 7.

No-cost EMI is also available with the purchase of an eligible product made using eligible cards on 3- or 6-month tenures from most leading banks.

Apple trade-in also makes it easy to exchange any eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone.

You can personalise new Apple product for free by adding a special message with free engraving.

Customers can also use a complimentary online personal session to ask questions, dive deeper into key features and personalise their device.

On the event front, from October 19, Apple BKC is hosting “Light Up Mumbai”, a series of free talks and workshops to spark the creativity of customers this festive season.

With sessions running from October 19-November 14, customers can sign up and learn from leading artists from the worlds of music, film, design and beyond and get creative on iPhone.

On October 19 evening, people can join rap sensation KING for an intimate conversation at Apple BKC to kick off our Diwali celebrations. He’ll share the stories behind his music and upcoming album ‘New Life’.

On October 26, people can join acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane at Apple BKC for the inside scoop on his Bollywood career.

On October 31, customers in India can discover how to find their singing voice using the groundbreaking music-making app NaadSadhana. Its creator Sandeep Ranade will be at Apple BKC to share the thinking behind its collaborative design.

–IANS

na/