scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper, as the company celebrates the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available for Rs 4,500 from May 23 on apple.com and at Apple Store locations beginning May 24.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

The new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colours and five others — black and brown symbolise Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

This year’s design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-moulded into the final band.

In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout.

No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community, said the company.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO
Next article
US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Technology

US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%

Technology

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO

Sports

Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Sports

IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

Sports

Real Madrid, Man City draw Champions League thriller in Bernabeu

Sports

China aims at defending Sudirman Cup, says Chinese badminton head

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking through fog with author Anuja Chauhan

Health & Lifestyle

Mexico declares end of Covid-19 health emergency

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 83 helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, move to third spot in the table(Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik was feeling unwell and vomited, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

Sports

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarter-final spot with win 9-0 over Mata Rukmani

Sports

Barcelona reserve keeper Pena agrees three-year contract extension

Sports

BAI Joint secretary Omar Rashid Appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Nishant enter quarter-finals; Akash, Sachin bow out (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US