scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will reportedly be available in pink colour.

The information was shared by the leaker ShrimpApplePro who claimed that the iPhone 15 will come in green, light yellow and pink colours, reports

AppleInsider.

The leaker also posted an image which includes a Foxconn security badge, with the photo covered by a thumb, to show that the source works for Apple’s assembly partner.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone.

The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past.

Moreover, the company is expected to introduce a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu
Next article
Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai
This May Also Interest You
News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

News

Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares pics from date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of 'KKK 13'

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

Technology

Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US