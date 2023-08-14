Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature new Action button, USB-C port

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone model will reportedly feature a new Action button, USB-C port and more.

On Sunday, leaker Unknownz21 shared the information on X.

According to the leaker, the iPhone SE 4’s design will be based on the iPhone 14 model.

It is also expected to feature Face ID and a USB-C port.

Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 will likely come with the rumoured Action button which is expected to feature on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones.

The new smartphone will only feature one rear camera, according to the leaker.

Last week, Unknownz21 described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as “effectively an iPhone 14 derivative”.

In February this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPhone SE 4 smartphone would feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

He had also noted that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to go “smoothly” in the first half of next year.

In March, it was reported that the tech giant would use OLED panels from Chinese display supplier BOE in its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone model.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

