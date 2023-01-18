scorecardresearch
Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience

By News Bureau

Cupertino (California), Jan 18 (IANS) Apple on Wednesday announced second-generation HomePod that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design.

Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks.

HomePod (2nd generation) is available for Rs 32,900, with availability beginning February 3.

The smart speaker is is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3.

“Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With the popularity of HomePod mini, we’ve seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We’re thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world,” he added.

HomePod is available in white and midnight, a new colour made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric, with a colour-matched woven power cable.

The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience.

Users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music, enjoy Spatial Audio with a single HomePod or as a stereo pair, or create a captivating home theater experience with Apple TV 4K.

Two or more HomePod or HomePod mini speakers unlock a variety of powerful features, said Apple.

HomePod can also recognise up to six voices, so each member of the home can hear their personal playlists, ask for reminders, and set calendar events.

HomePod easily pairs with Apple TV 4K for a powerful home theatre experience.

Users can also intuitively navigate, view, and organise accessories with the redesigned Home app, which offers new categories for climate, lights, and security, enables easy setup and control of the smart home, and includes a new multicamera view.

