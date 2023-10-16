scorecardresearch
Apple likely to update iPad lineup with enhanced chips this week

San Francisco, Oct 16 (IANS) Apple is likely to announce updated versions of its iPad lineup this week with top-of-the-line silicon chips and other internal upgrades.

The iPad Air, iPad mini and the base model iPad are expected to be refreshed and the company is expected to update specifications rather than significant design changes, reports 9to5Mac.

“Updates for iPad Air and iPad mini are indeed due, so the timing makes sense. This October refresh will update the tablets with newer-generation Apple Silicon chips,” the report mentioned.

The iPad Air and the iPad mini will be bumped to M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively, according to the report.

The next-gen iPad Pros are expected to feature OLED displays for the first time.

Apple refreshed the iPad Air (with M1 chip) and 10th-generation iPad last year.

“The new iPad mini should sport an A16 Bionic chip, offering a small improvement over its current A15 Bionic chip,” the report mentioned.

According to earlier reports, new iPad mini will feature a new display controller to address the impact of the jelly scrolling issue.

The base model iPad was last updated a year ago. The 10th-generation model brought a new thin bezel design, new colours and a Touch ID side button.

It is currently powered by the A14 Bionic chip. The iPad Pro lineup will stay the same.

