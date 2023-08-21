scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple Maps to provide real-time EV charging availability info with iOS 17

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) With iOS 17, Apple Maps will show real-time charging availability information and allow electric vehicle (EV) drivers to select a preferred charging network.

The tech giant had first announced the support for EV routing in Apple Maps back at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, reports 9To5Mac.

The feature was released for Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers last year, followed by Porsche Taycan drivers earlier this year.

Now, with iOS 17 installed on users’ iPhone, Apple Maps will prompt them to set up their preferred charging networks for their EV.

Users can select from several options, such as Electrify America, Chargepoint, Tesla’s Supercharger network and more.

After users select their preferred networks, Apple Maps will smartly show them real-time charging availability information.

Apple Maps will also only display charging options that are compatible with the charging port that is used by the electric vehicle a user is driving.

“As of right now, it appears that this feature is only available to cars that support Apple Maps EV routing, which is only the Mach-E and Taycan,” the report said.

Last month, the tech giant had released the iOS 17 public beta, which included a personal voice feature.

With the personal voice feature, iPhone can create a voice that sounds like the user in just 15 minutes.

The public beta also included improvements to Messages, new StandBy mode, and improvements to Maps, widgets and dictation.

Similar to Mail, users can now filter the search using different criteria in Messages.

Moreover, users can leave the app and continue listening to an audio message or view a transcription of the message when they receive a batch of audio messages and want to listen back to a particular part.

–IANS

aj/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rural education can change entire poor areas of China: Jack Ma
Next article
Director Selvamani Selvaraj says he was 'fascinated with Veerappan's fractured psyche'
This May Also Interest You
News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

Sports

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Lyrics

AP Dhillon – With You Song Lyrics

Sports

Sara Wakita, Tenshi Iwami claim historic victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

News

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

News

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may trigger new-onset high blood pressure: Study

Sports

'I'll keep plugging along and try to win games…', Maxwell keen to extend his international career as long as possible

News

Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

News

Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'

Technology

6 in 10 retailers plan to adopt AI, ML globally: Report

News

‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life

News

Aayush Sharma returns to Azerbaijan for the final schedule of 'Ruslaan'

Technology

Samsung unveils world's first gaming title featuring HDR10+ GAMING standard

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US