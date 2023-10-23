scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple may announce new iMac at the end of this month: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Oct 22 (IANS) Apple may be planning to announce a new 24-inch iMac at the end of this month, media report said. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant may make the announcement as early as October 30, ending an over 900-day drought since the M1 iMac launched in the first half of 2021.

Despite not specifying the chip, he previously predicted this update would incorporate an M3 chip, reports The Verge.

Gurman mentioned that he was “told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month”. According to him, several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models won’t ship until November.

In Gurman’s view, this, along with Apple’s earnings announcement in November, indicate that something is going on in the company, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple has brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November.

–IANS

shs/pgh

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Peak XV’s Surge to empower 13 startups focused on AI, deeptech innovations
Next article
WhatsApp Business tests new 'quick action bar' feature on Android
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US