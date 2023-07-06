scorecardresearch
Apple may introduce new colours for iPhone 15 lineup

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series will reportedly come with stronger titanium construction and new colour options.

The comapny is expected to introduce two new colour options for the iPhone 15 lineup — a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, reports Gizmochina.

The new red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro is named “crimson” and will likely be slightly lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple colour.

However, the green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is expected to be similar to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

The iPhone 15’s standard colour options, which are rumoured to include silver, space grey and gold, would be expanded by these new colours.

The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company would integrate the Proximity Sensor inside the “Dynamic Island” area (the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display) in the iPhone 15 series.

The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen.

