Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has designs on an upcoming AirPods case which is said to feature a built-in touchscreen display.

According to a newly published patent, this technology will allow users to control audio sources and interact with applications associated with the connected device, reports MacRumors.

The patent was filed by the iPhone maker in September 2021 and published last week by the US Patent and Trademark Office titled ‘Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions with a Headphones Case’.

“The utility of a headphone case can be enhanced, and user control over a user’s wireless headphones can be improved, by configuring a headphone case with an interactive user interface to enable user control of operations associated with the wireless headphones,” the patent mentioned.

“There is a need for a headphone case device that can control operations that are traditionally associated with headphones (e.g., playback controls, changing audio sources, changing audio output modes, etc.). There is a further need for a headphone case that can also convey information to a user, through haptics and/or display devices,” it added.

The case is expected to include additional processors and memory modules which will allow it to perform specific instructions that are traditionally associated with smartphones, computers and other connected devices, the report said.

