scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple may not bring design changes to 2024 Mac Mini

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring design updates to its upcoming next-generation Mac mini which is set to arrive in 2024.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the “next new Mac mini” will have the same “form factor design,” reports MacRumors.

The M2 and M2 Pro versions of the Mac mini that the tech giant had introduced on Tuesday have the same design as the previous-generation M1 models, with no major external updates.

Instead, the changes are all internal such as it features faster M-series chips.

There were rumours in 2021 and 2022 that the Mac mini would get a new look with a plexiglass top and other features, but that did not happen with this year’s release, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the iPhone maker had introduced a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips — more powerful, capable and versatile than ever — starting at Rs 59,900.

The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for ‘objectionable’ posts
Next article
Swiggy likely to lay off up to 10% of employees after performance review
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

News

PVR books PAT of Rs 12.93 crore for Q3

Sports

This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash (Ld)

Technology

Swiggy likely to lay off up to 10% of employees after performance review

News

Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for ‘objectionable’ posts

News

Kay Kay Menon was swimming in sea of unknown during 'Farzi' shoot

Sports

Will see dwindling of ODIs in time to come, just Tests and T20s will be on the fore: Robin Uthappa

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US