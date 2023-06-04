scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 4 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

The company built a new “structure” at the “Apple Park” campus designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset, reports MacRumors.

There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater – open to developers – for after the keynote – in addition to headset building,” he tweeted.

Hands-on experiences will include FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games.

Moreover, the report said that users with migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, and past traumatic brain injuries will be warned not to use the headset.

Apple’s ‘WWDC 2023’ keynote event is set to be held on June 5.

Meanwhile, Apple’s AR/VR headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.

The information was shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, which had accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra before it was unveiled earlier this year.

According to the leaker, the new headset will come in black, blue, grey, green, pink and a sixth undisclosed colour.

–IANS

shs/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Sports

French Open: Zverev edges Tiafoe in late-night thriller, moves to fourth round

Sports

'Calmness he has…is so evident': Cameron Green ready to face familiar foe Rohit Sharma in WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

UP doctors told to prescribe only generic medicines

Sports

River Plate match suspended after fan falls to death

Health & Lifestyle

New treatment delivers 'cold-blooded' death to tumours, cancer cells

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt withdraws injections. orders probe after reaction

Health & Lifestyle

Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage

Sports

Football: Forward Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Sports

Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya's marathon team at World Championship

Sports

French Open: Swiatek steamrolls into Round of 16

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence for victims, prays for injured

Sports

KIUG 2022: Curtains come down on the best Games as Panjab University emerge champions

Sports

FIH Pro League: India squandered lead twice, beat Great Britain in shoot-out

Sports

Debutant Josh Tongue stars in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in one-off Test

News

Aamir Raza Husain, creator of stage spectacles, passes away aged 66

Sports

Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

Sports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US