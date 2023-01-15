scorecardresearch
Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) Tech giant Apple will reportedly roll out its HomeKit architecture in the iOS 16.3 beta.

Last month, the iPhone maker had removed the option to upgrade Homekit to the new architecture, following the users’ reports that the update was not working properly, reports AppleInsider.

However, now, it seems that the company is preparing to try it again for the upcoming operating system updates.

Screenshots from the iOS 16.3 beta showed that there is a message in the Home application which confirms that there is a “Home Upgrade Available,” with a “new underlying architecture that will improve the performance of your home.”

This is the same update message that used to display in iOS 16.2 before being pulled.

The notification in the beta indicates that the tech giant believes everything is fixed with the update and will be trying to release it to the public once again, the report said.

The ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture was one of the key features in iOS 16.2, with the company claiming that the upgrade offers “improved performance and reliability.”

Issues reported by users last month included HomeKit devices stuck showing “updating” or “configuring” status, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure video recording not working, and much more.

–IANS

aj/kvd

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions
Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology
