Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 21 (IANS) As rumours and leaks have sparked for years, Apple may finally unveil its mixed reality (MR) headset, a larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air, and more technology at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

In the presence of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the event is scheduled to take place on June 5 in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s long-rumoured MR headset, which is reportedly capable of providing both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, could be on display at this year’s WWDC, reports The Verge.

The headset will most likely be sold separately, with a battery pack that connects to the headset via a proprietary cable.

The developer-focused headset, dubbed “Reality Pro,” is expected to have a “ski goggle” design and a physical dial for tuning in and out of virtual reality.

The headset may be priced at around $3,000, however, Apple is reportedly working on more affordable versions of the device as well, but it might not feature at this year’s event, the report said.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air — a device that has previously featured a standard 13-inch display.

The in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year will most likely be used in the 15-inch MacBook Air.

As WWDC is an event for developers, the company might introduce some new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more.

That includes the reveal of iOS 17, which is rumoured to come with a variety of smaller quality-of-life updates.

The tech giant has already previewed a suite of accessibility features that will almost certainly be included with the new operating system, including a Personal Voice tool that allows users to create a synthetic voice with 15 minutes of training.

Further, the report mentioned that there isn’t much information available about macOS 14 and tvOS 17, but Apple is said to be updating watchOS 10 with a new widget-heavy interface.

In terms of iOS 17, Apple may release a new journaling app for the iPhone that will allow users to write down their thoughts and activities throughout the day.

