Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) Tech giant Apple will reportedly use microLED displays in its entire product line after integrating it into the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant has been developing its microLED display technology for the last few years and is expected to use it in an update to its Watch Ultra in late 2024, reports AppleInsider.

After that, the company is likely to add the same technology to the rest of its product catalogue.

Gurman predicted that after the 2024 release, the company will turn to the iPhone lineup for the next microLED upgrade, then to be followed by the iPad lineup and then the Mac range, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant was working on its own MicroLED displays to use in Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned earlier this month that the iPhone maker was planning to bring MicroLED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Suryakumar will be an X-factor for India at 2023 ODI World Cup: Robin Uthappa
Richard E. Grant to host BAFTA film awards ceremony
