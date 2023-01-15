scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple Music chief to help lead Apple TV+

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) After the departure of Peter Stern, an Apple executive who helped build Apple TV+ business operations, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, will now help manage the subscription streaming service.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services for Apple, hired Schusser in 2004 as vice president of iTunes International, reports AppleInsider.

Schusser developed the service’s international presence and took control of Beats in 2020.

Stern had announced his departure from the company on Monday.

The tech giant is likely to divide Stern’s former responsibilities between Schusser and two other vice presidents– Robert Kondrk, vice president of services product and design and Adrian Perica, vice president of corporate development.

The iPhone maker has been working to reorganise its Services business to focus more on streaming and advertising, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

The news came from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro and it claimed that the tech giant was testing the application internally and plans to release it soon.

–IANS

aj/kvd

Previous article
Test series against India will be 'acid test' for Cummins, says Allan Border
Next article
Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US