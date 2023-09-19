The best ways to own Apple iPhone 15, Watch Series 9

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) As Apple opened pre-orders for new iPhones and Watch Series 9, with their availability in India from September 22, the tech giant has detailed how customers (including first-time buyers) in the country can now own their favourite devices with attractive offers, trade-ins and more online and at Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (Delhi) retail stores.

The buyers can get Rs 6,000 instant savings on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Rs 5,000 on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Rs 4,000 on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 on iPhone 13 and Rs 2,000 on iPhone SE when they use eligible HDFC Bank cards.

They get instant trade in credit when exchanging an eligible smartphone. You can even cover your interest on eligible products with No Cost EMI over 3 or 6 months from most leading banks.

The Apple Watch lovers can get instant savings of Rs 3,000 on Watch Ultra 2, Rs 2,500 on Watch Series 9 and Rs 1,500 on Watch SE when they use eligible HDFC Bank cards, along with 3 or 6 months No-Cost EMI offer.

Apple trade-in feature makes it easy to exchange any eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone.

Select brand, model and condition and Apple India Online store will provide a trade-in value to lower the price of a new iPhone. When Apple delivers your new iiPhone, it will complete trade-in right on your doorstep.

Express delivery is also available on in-stock items and items will automatically ship as they become available.

The buyers can also add a special message with free engraving on the new devices.

Engrave your iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. Choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English – for free.

The buyers can enjoy 2 years of peace of mind when they buy AppleCare+ for iPhone. Every iPhone comes with 1 year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

Each incident is subject to a service fee of Rs 2,500 for screen or back glass damage, or Rs 8,900 for other accidental damage.

The Apple Support app is a personalised guide to the best support options from Apple. Customers can also call, chat or email with an Apple expert, or schedule a callback when it’s convenient.

–IANS

na/