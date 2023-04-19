scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple previews Delhi Saket store, Tim Cook to greet 1st customers on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) After receiving huge crowds at the Mumbai retail store, Apple on Wednesday previewed its second physical store in the country, at Select CityWalk mall in New Delhi.

Delhi’s first Apple Store, to be inaugurated by the company’s CEO Tim Cook on Thursday, will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the technology.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” she added.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a 18 states in and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

“Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions,” said Apple.

At Apple Saket, “Today at Apple” programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ramayana adaptation ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Festival
Next article
PV Priya names U-17 Women's squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek
This May Also Interest You
News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Himanshi Khurana's love for styling made her design the outfits for 'Stars'

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Elderly, those with co-morbidities asked to wear masks as Covid surges

News

Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest

Health & Lifestyle

Lassa fever death toll reaches 148 in Nigeria

Health & Lifestyle

12 Covid fatalities reported in Rajasthan in last 4 days

Health & Lifestyle

Can Omicron and influenza co-infection turn deadly?

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana starts administering booster doses of Covid vaccine

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

News

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam book semis spots

News

Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

News

Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

News

How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look

Technology

SpaceX calls off launch attempt of Starship

Fashion & Lifestyle

Wiz Khalifa poses with adult star Mia Khalifa and the internet going crazy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US