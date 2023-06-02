Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) Apple has published its latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 adoption statistics just days ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the tech giant is expected to announce iOS 17.

The company shared iOS and iPadOS usage, as measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on May 30, 2023.

According to the data, about 81 per cent of all active iPhones are now running iOS 16, up from 72 per cent in February.

Around 13 per cent of active iPhones are still running iOS 15, and 6 per cent are running an even older iOS version, the data showed.

In September last year, the company released iOS 16 to the public which is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer.

Moreover, the tech giant added that 71 per cent of all active iPads are now running iPadOS 16, up from 50 per cent in February.

The data also showed that 90 per cent of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 16, while 76 per cent of all devices introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 16.

Apple revealed around the same time last year that 82 per cent of all active iPhones were running iOS 15.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display.

The information was shared by display analyst Ross Young, who also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display.

