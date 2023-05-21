scorecardresearch
Apple releases first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 21 (IANS) After the public release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 on May 18, Apple has introduced the first iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 beta for developers.

According to AppleInsider, to access the latest builds, developers enrolled in the beta programme can either visit the Apple Developer Centre or update their devices running the beta versions.

Although the exact features and changes in the betas are still unknown, more information will be revealed as developers interact with the operating systems.

Developers with a device enrolled in the beta programme can download the latest beta version by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Moreover, iOS 16.6 is expected to mark one of the final updates to the aCEiOS 16aCE operating system as Apple shifts its focus to iOS 17.

In the iOS 16.5 software update, the company introduced a new feature — ‘sports tab’ in its News app.

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users’ favourite sports teams.

Apple also introduced a new pride celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.

Agency News Desk
Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will badly affect India in WTC Final: Ian Chappell
Hockey: Indian women's team hold Australia 1-1 in third test match, lose series 2-0
