Apple releases iOS 16.4 developer beta with new emoji, and much more

San Francisco, Feb 17 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has released its new developer beta, iOS 16.4, which includes expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for certain languages, and much more.

“Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings,” the tech giant said in the release notes.

The beta version includes an update for Matter which supports “both manual and automatic Software Update” for Matter accessories.

It also brings updates to keyboards including, “support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji” and “autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback.”

Moreover, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards add support for transliteration layouts.

With the new developer beta, Apple Pencil hover now provides “Tilt and Azimuth” support.

“New StoreKit 2 APIs are available for promoted in-app purchases. Apps can receive promoted product purchase data from the App Store with PurchaseIntent.intentsand can manage promoted order and visibility with Product.PromotionInfo,” the company said.

“AutoFill, including AutoFill for passkeys and passwords, now works with input elements contained in a Shadow DOM in web content,” it added.

