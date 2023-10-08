scorecardresearch
Apple releases new iOS 17 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Apple has released a new iOS 17 update to fix overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro phones experienced by some users.

The iOS 17.0.3 software update “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

“This update provides important bug fixes and security updates,” the tech giant said.

Not all iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max users have experienced overheating, and it’s unclear how many users have been impacted by the issue.

Apple has identified a few conditions which can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software update and some third-party apps like Instagram.

According to reports, iOS 17.0.3 also comes with two important security fixes, including a fix for a breach that had been actively exploited.

An attacker with access to the device could elevate their privileges to run malicious code. “The issue was addressed with improved checks,” Apple said in the security update.

The security update also fixes a WebRTC exploit where attackers could use a buffer overflow to execute code arbitrarily.

iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are now available for iPhone and iPad model compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

