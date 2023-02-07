Apple releases new tvOS, HomePod software updates

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Apple has released new software updates for Apple TV and HomePod users with versions tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1.

According to Apple’s release notes for HomePod software 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1, the update includes “general performance and stability improvements”.

The tvOS 16.3.1 update can be downloaded over the air via the Apple TV Settings app by going to System and then Software Update.

Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be automatically upgraded to tvOS 16.3.1.

Unless the feature is disabled, the HomePod software is installed automatically on the device, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of a new ‘HomePod mini 2’ in the second half of next year.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, saying, “Goertek has secured NPI and assembly orders for HomePod mini 2, which will start mass shipments in 2H24.”

He also mentioned that the tech giant will likely start mass production of the ‘AirPods Max 2’ and ‘AirPods low-cost version’ in the second half of next year or in the first half of 2025.

