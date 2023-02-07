scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple releases new tvOS, HomePod software updates

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Apple has released new software updates for Apple TV and HomePod users with versions tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1.

According to Apple’s release notes for HomePod software 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1, the update includes “general performance and stability improvements”.

The tvOS 16.3.1 update can be downloaded over the air via the Apple TV Settings app by going to System and then Software Update.

Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be automatically upgraded to tvOS 16.3.1.

Unless the feature is disabled, the HomePod software is installed automatically on the device, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of a new ‘HomePod mini 2’ in the second half of next year.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, saying, “Goertek has secured NPI and assembly orders for HomePod mini 2, which will start mass shipments in 2H24.”

He also mentioned that the tech giant will likely start mass production of the ‘AirPods Max 2’ and ‘AirPods low-cost version’ in the second half of next year or in the first half of 2025.

–IANS

shs/arm

Previous article
Olivia Colman is unrecognisable in the new 'Great Expectations' trailer
Next article
Twitch rolling out new 'Chat History' feature
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US