scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that allows developers to create app experiences for the Vision Pro headset.

“Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using the most natural and intuitive inputs possible– their eyes, hands, and voice,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Now, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create a new class of spatial computing applications that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable new experiences.

With the help of the visionOS software development kit (SDK), developers can create entirely new app experiences across a range of categories, including productivity, design, gaming, and more, taking advantage of the powerful and unique features of Vision Pro and visionOS.

Next month, the company will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo to provide developers with hands-on experience to test their apps on Vision Pro hardware and get support from Apple engineers.

“Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

To help developers optimise 3D content for their visionOS apps and games, a brand-new tool called Reality Composer Pro, included with Xcode, enables developers to preview and prepare 3D models, animations, photos, and sounds so they look amazing on Vision Pro.

Also, the new visionOS simulator allows developers to interact with their apps while exploring and testing different room layouts and lighting scenarios.

“Starting next month, developers who have been building 3D apps and games with Unity’s robust authoring tools can port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro and take full advantage of its powerful capabilities,” the tech giant said.

“With Apple Vision Pro, Complete HeartX will help prepare medical students for clinical practice by using hyper-realistic 3D models and animations that help them understand and visualize medical issues, such as ventricular fibrillation, and how to apply their knowledge with patients,” said Jan Herzhoff, Elsevier Health’s president.

The iPhone maker unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration
Next article
Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Sports

Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

Technology

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri nets hat-trick as India hammer Pakistan 4-0

Sports

Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka

Sports

German Open: Vekic upsets Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

Sports

'Me, water and finish line': Silver-medal winner Dinesh Shanmugam finds life, purpose in water

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets

Technology

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK's Employment Savings Trust

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rod Stewart does intense ‘SAS-style’ workouts everyday even at 78

News

K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US