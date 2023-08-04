scorecardresearch
Apple reportedly plans to unveil iPhone 15 series on Sep 13: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 15 smartphone series on September 13.

If the tech giant does the unveiling on September 13, pre-orders should begin on September 15, following the official launch a week later on September 22, reports 9To5Mac.

For comparison, pre-orders for iPhone 14 started on September 9 last year, with the official release in stores a week later on September 16.

The iPhone 15 is expected to feature a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display.

All four new smartphones will likely feature Dynamic Island and USB-C instead of Lightning.

For the Pro models, the iPhone maker is expected to replace the stainless steel frame with a new one made of titanium.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus smartphones will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic chip found in iPhone 14 Pro. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are expected to feature the new A17 chip.

“Exclusively on the larger Pro model, Apple will add a new periscope lens for better optical zoom,” the report said.

Also, the prices of the new iPhones are rumoured to rise by up to $200 compared to the current generation.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming Pro smartphone models would be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity.

It was also rumoured that the tech giant is expected to limit its display features, Always-On and ProMotion, to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

–IANS

aj/ksk

