scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple, Samsung making OLED screens for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Apple and Samsung Display have reportedly started working together on OLED panel development for the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, which are expected to be released next year or later.

The upcoming iPad Pro with an OLED screen is likely to release as soon as next year and might be available in 11.1-inch and 13-inch variants, reports SamMobile.

The first MacBook, most likely MacBook Air, with an OLED screen, is expected to be launched this year and might have a 13-inch display.

However, the MacBook Pro with an OLED screen is likely to be released in 2026 and is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, similar to the current-generation high-end laptops.

Existing MacBook Pro uses a Mini-LED display, which offers higher all-screen brightness than OLED panels, but also suffers from blooming in dark screens, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Samsung was prioritising the development of special two-stack tandem OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology is likely to offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Previous article
Google's parent company Alphabet to lay off 12K employees
Next article
The feeling right now is very unreal: Amanjot Kaur on leading India to victory on debut
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US