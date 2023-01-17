scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is preparing a bid for the rights to stream the English Premier League in the UK, the media reported.

According to The Daily Mail, the Premier League’s current three-year agreement with the UK-based Sky Sports and BT Sport expires in 2025, with the bidding process for the next set of rights set to begin later this year.

The report further mentioned that many American-owned clubs, such as Chelsea under Todd Boehly, believe the current rights are undervalued at $6.23 billion over three years and are looking to the US technology companies to increase the price.

The tech giant is looking to expand its sports coverage, building on a decade-long deal it recently secured to exclusively stream Major League Soccer (MLS) on Apple TV beginning next month, according to the report.

In November 2022, Apple and Major League Soccer announced plans to launch a streaming service on February 1, 2023.

The ‘MLS Season Pass’ streaming service will feature “live MLS regular-season matches, entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts”, Apple said in a blogpost.

The service will make MLS more accessible to a global audience in a more streamlined manner.

Starting from February 1, users can subscribe to the service on the Apple TV application for $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma
Next article
JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies
This May Also Interest You
Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

Sports

I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma

Technology

How indoor air pollution is 5 times worse than outdoors

News

Anurag Kashyap went back to pen and paper to pen a script after a long time

Technology

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

Technology

India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

Technology

Microsoft Azure OpenAI service now generally available, ChatGPT coming soon

News

Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen start shooting for 'Aarya Season 3'

Sports

ILT20: UAE stars Waseem, Sanchit produce blockbuster performances in opening weekend

News

Selena Gomez has found love in 'The Chainsmokers' star Drew Taggart

Technology

Sony's new tech may block piracy apps on Android TV

Technology

Samsung introduces 200MP image sensor in premium smartphones

Sports

Aus Open: Tennis Australia bans Russian, Belarusian flags from tournament

Technology

Love trashing accounts that you hate? You will see those more: Musk

News

Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Danilo from Palmeiras

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying ‘Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya’

Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach

Sports

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing attracts twice as many participants for 2023

Sports

Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US