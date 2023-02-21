scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple Support website showing users 'Invalid URL' error

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) Apple Support website is down for some users and showing them an “Invalid URL” error.

All the users are not affected by the issue, but some users reported the problem on Twitter, reports 9To5Mac

While one user asked, “Is @AppleMusic down? @AppleSupport”, another posted, “Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio – guess what, it’s been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives “invalid link” every time I try to open.”

According to the online outage monitor website, 43 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 39 per cent while using the iPhone, and 18 per cent while using the TV.

Those seeking to get immediate support for their Apple products will find this glitch to be very annoying.

The iPhone maker has a webpage called System Status that displays the current status of all of its many online and cloud services.

However, currently, that webpage has not yet been updated to reflect any kind of outage.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Previous article
For Shah Rukh Khan, this is his ‘cool car’
Next article
Kochi Biennale is venue for global art exhibition: Norwegian Ambassador
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US