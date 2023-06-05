scorecardresearch
Apple takes on chip giants with M2 Ultra that support 192GB

By Agency News Desk

Cupertino (California), June 5 (IANS) Taking its silicon chip business to a new level, Apple on Monday announced M2 Ultra, a new system on a chip (SoC) that supports up to a breakthrough 192GB of memory capacity, which is 50 per cent more than M1 Ultra.

M2 Ultra is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process and uses Apple’s groundbreaking UltraFusion technology to connect the die of two M2 Max chips, doubling the performance.

M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra.

It features 800GB of memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Max.

“M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users’ most demanding workflows, while maintaining Apple silicon’s industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice-president of Hardware Technologies.

M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that’s 20 per cent faster than M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that’s up to 30 per cent faster, and a Neural Engine that’s up to 40 per cent faster.

“With M2 Ultra powering the new Mac Pro, the Mac transition to Apple silicon is now complete, revolutionising the laptop and desktop experience. Fuelled by continued innovation in Apple silicon, it’s the beginning of a new era for the Mac,” said Apple.

