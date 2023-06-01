scorecardresearch
Apple to announce 'several' Macs at WWDC: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Tech giant Apple will reportedly announce “several” new Macs at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to be held next week.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted on Wednesday: “I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs.”

“With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.”

Later, Gurman reported that the tech giant is testing two new Mac desktopsa” labelled as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14– which will feature M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips.

Last week, the iPhone maker had unveiled the lineup for this year’s WWDC, which will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Free for all developers, WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through 9, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

