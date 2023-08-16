scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Apple to export ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 faster than ever, production to begin

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) In another push to its India manufacturing dream, Apple maker Foxconn is all geared up to start the local production of the next-generation of iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever, as the company doubles down on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Sources close to the development told IANS that Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the launch-to-availability gap and increase its exports from India to other nations.

According to sources, a small set to ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 units are likely to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch.

Other Apple suppliers in India like Pegatron and Wistron (being acquired by the Tata Group) will also assemble iPhone 15 as soon as possible, they added.

Bloomberg was first to report about the development.

Last year, Apple started assembling iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India in September, a first in years when a new iPhone was assembled within weeks of its global launch in the country.

This time, the deadline has further been shifted to nearly a month early, so that the locally-assembled iPhone 15 can go on sale in the country at par with global right before the festive season, as well as can be exported fast.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the company has set a June quarter records in India, driven by the robust sales of iPhones.

During the company’s fiscal 2023 third quarter results, Cook said that the performance of “our new stores in India this spring exceeded our expectations”.

On a specific question on the potential of India, Cook said: “You know we did hit a June quarter revenue record in India and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter and of course it’s early going currently, but they are currently beating our expectations in terms of how they are doing”.

He further said that the company continues to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in its direct-to-consumer offers in the country.

“We still have a very, very modest and low share in this smartphone market, so I think it’s a huge opportunity for us. And we are putting in all of our energies to make that occur,” he added.

Apple, with the highest average selling price (ASP) of $929, registered a massive 61 per cent YoY growth in India in the April-June period, according to the IDC.

India is now among Apple’s top 5 markets globally as the iPhone maker continued to lead the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above).

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Apple’s market share is set to exceed 50 per cent in FY24.

–IANS

 na/

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'If Virat has to bat at four, he will…': Ravi Shastri opens up on considering Kohli for No. 4 spot during 2019 WC
Next article
Embracing creativity and colour, realme introduces 1st purple design with realme 11x 5G
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Krafton launches Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires

Technology

Embracing creativity and colour, realme introduces 1st purple design with realme 11x 5G

Sports

'If Virat has to bat at four, he will…': Ravi Shastri opens up on considering Kohli for No. 4 spot during 2019 WC

Technology

Malicious links now top cyber attack threat globally: Report

News

Top film financier TSG sues Disney for depriving it of millions of dollars

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out AI stickers feature on Android beta

Technology

Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US

News

Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'

Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

Sports

China's pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announces retirement

News

Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Sports

Israel's Maccabi Haifa reach Champions League playoffs

Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Sports

Kerr available but not a certain starter for Australia semifinal: Gustavsson

Technology

Google introduces AI-based 'Memories' view for Photos

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU faces shortage of Hepatitis C drugs

Technology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US