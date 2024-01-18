HomeWorldTechnology

Apple to resume sale of new Watches in US sans blood oxygen features

Apple is resuming sale of its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra

By Agency News Desk
Apple to resume sale of new Watches in US sans blood oxygen features
Apple | Watches _ Pic courtesy news agency

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Apple is resuming sale of its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from Thursday (US time) without blood oxygen features amid a patent infringement dispute. The revised watches will be available on Apple’s website and its retail stores, reports The Verge.

“Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the Blood Oxygen feature will become available from apple.com starting 6 am PT on January 18, and from Apple Stores starting January 18,” a company spokesperson said.

There will be no impact to Apple Watches sold previously that include the blood oxygen feature.

“Apple’s appeal is ongoing, and we believe the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should reverse the USITC’s decision. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting orders,” said the company.

“Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption,” the company said.

The new Apple watches were banned in the US after the ITC ruled that the blood oxygen sensors violated patents belonging to healthcare company Masimo.

In the latest ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had denied extending an interim stay on the Apple Watch ban.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
AZ Alkmaar sacks coach Jansen, appoints Martens as successor
Next article
AFC Asian Cup: China held goalless draw again, host Qatar wins Group A
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on [email protected] and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates