Apple to shut its classic iTunes Movie Trailers app

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) Apple is reportedly shutting down its long-running iTunes Movie Trailers app as it starts hosting movie trailers exclusively in the company’s flagship TV app. Apple’s plan to wind down the app was first hinted at on August 9, reports MacRumors.

“Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers,” reads the banner on the top of the Movie Trailers app.

Since then, the same banner has appeared on both Apple’s iOS and tvOS apps with the same name.

Moreover, the report mentioned that some Apple TV users in the US reported seeing a new section in the TV app titled “Watch the Latest Trailers,” with

a main selection card displaying the original iTunes Movie Trailers logo, but titled “Movie & TV Trailers”.

The new section in the TV app has not yet visible for users in the UK, and possibly elsewhere, and when iPhone and iPad users in the UK tap the banner

in the original iTunes Movie Trailers app, they are redirected to the app, implying that Apple has not yet completed the merge, the report said.

The app was launched on iOS in the US in 2011, providing iPhone and iPad users with easy access to Apple’s library of movie trailers.

Meanwhile, Apple shut down its ‘My Photo Stream’ service on July 26.

My Photo Stream was a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod

touch, Mac, and PC.

In January, Apple permanently shut down its popular weather application ‘Dark Sky’.

It also shut down Dark Sky’s application programming interface (API) for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and introduced its own

WeatherKit API as a replacement.

–IANS

shs/uk