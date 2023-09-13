Apple unveils iPhone 15 series, new Watches; available in India from Sep 22

Cupertino (California), Sep 13 (IANS) Elevating the iPhone experience to a whole new level, Apple on Tuesday debuted the new iPhone series with four models — iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — that come with industry-leading features. For the first time, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22).

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Customers in more than 40 countries, including India, will be able to pre-order all four models beginning September 15, with availability beginning September 22.

The devices feature a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming.

“This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The customizable Action button allows users to personalise their iPhone experience. A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance.

The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before.

The premium titanium used on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making them Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, feature an industry-first colour-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish, and a new contoured edge on the aluminium enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, and an advanced camera system designed to help users take fantastic photos of everyday moments in their lives.

The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance.

Apple also launched Watch Series 9, with the new S9 chip, double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with the ability to access and log health data, Precision Finding for iPhone and more features.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.

Customers in India and other select countries can now order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, with availability in stores beginning September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

“Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the all-new S9 SiP. The power efficiency of the S9 SiP allows Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain all-day 18-hour battery life, said the company.

“At Apple, we are committed to making products customers love and protecting the planet at the same time, and this year, we hit a key milestone toward our Apple 2030 goal,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

With double tap gesture, users can easily control Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display.

For the first time on Apple Watch, Siri requests can be processed on the device.

The company also unveiled Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing new features to Apple’s most capable and rugged smartwatch. With all the new advancements, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900, also available from September 22.

Apple also announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), making the world’s most popular headphones even better.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available for Rs 24900 from apple.com/in/store and more than 30 other countries and regions starting September 22.

