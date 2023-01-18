scorecardresearch
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chipS

By News Bureau

Cupertino (California), Jan 18 (IANS) Apple has unveiled its two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip)– M2 Pro and M2 Max– for better workflows.

The M2 Pro chip extends up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core graphics processing unit (GPU), together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Whereas, the M2 Max chip builds on the features of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of unified memory.

“Its industry-leading performance per watt makes it the world’s most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop,” the tech giant said.

Moreover, both chips feature improved custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and the company’s powerful media engine.

While M2 Pro and M2 Max improve the performance and capabilities of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Pro provides the professional capability to the Mac Mini for the first time.

“Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. They deliver incredible pro performance along with industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, Apple.

“With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon,” Srouji added.

The M2 Pro chip is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology and consists of 40 billion transistors.

It also features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory.

The M2 Max chip improves the performance and capabilities of Apple silicon with 67 billion transistors.

It supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory which makes massive files open instantaneously.

“Along with 96GB of memory, the new MacBook Pro with M2 Max can tackle graphics-intensive projects that competing systems can’t even run. M2 Max is the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop,” Apple added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

